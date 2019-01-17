“I don’t know what the plan is two weeks from now,” interim coach Scott Gordon said, “but as of right now, [Hart’s] doing his job and handling it. The benefits of going down (to the Phantoms), I guess, maybe there’s more pressure in pushing for the playoffs and ideally getting into the playoffs. That’s something that has benefits, and when the time comes and [if] we’re not in that mode here, it’s certainly something you want to give him the opportunity to be a part of as a pro.”