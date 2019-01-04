And then there’s the Shondaland-produced How to Get Away with Murder, which, among other things, depicts us as the home of the nation’s scariest law school, but mostly shows viewers carefully curated views of Los Angeles sites meant to double for our town. (According to the website seeing-stars.com, that law school is actually on the campus of the University of Southern California.) The homicide-happy drama was created by New Jersey native Peter Nowalk, and it returns from its holiday break on Jan. 17. It’s set in Philadelphia and its pilot was filmed here, but filming has since moved to Los Angeles. Both shows had a local tie in Havertown’s Tom Verica, an executive producer and director on Scandal (and now, For the People) who’s also played, in flashbacks, the slain husband of law professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) in How to Get Away with Murder.