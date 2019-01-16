Philly Revival — the renovation show formerly known as Philly Street Flippin' — will premiere on the DIY network at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, the network announced Wednesday.
Hosted by Rachel Street, a real estate agent, designer, contractor (and former opera singer), the show will feature Street’s work on Philadelphia’s older homes, as she “saves the homes’ original 18th and 19th century features, such as custom tile murals, stair banisters, turrets and marble fireplace mantles, and then adds modern amenities to turn them into stunning, distinctive properties,” the network said.
“There are so many scary and expensive unknowns when trying to renovate and sell a historic home,” Street said in a prepared statement. “But I’m obsessed with flipping historical houses in Philadelphia.”
Like many renovation projects, the show’s been in the works for a while. The pilot aired in 2017.