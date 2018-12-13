It seemed like the time had come for Rundgren, and the still-more-deserving John Prine, the 72-year-old songwriting sage who has been back in the spotlight this year with the excellent The Tree of Forgiveness, his first album of new songs in 13 years (and one of my favorite albums of the year). As an elder statesman who is particularly revered by a new generation of Nashville songwriters, Prine would seem to be a no-brainer for induction.