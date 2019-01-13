In contrast, Noname raps about such things as her own hypocrisy in supporting the LGBTQ community while also patronizing Chick-fil-A, which has donated to anti-gay causes, how the Trump administration keeps her up at night, and not wanting to be forgotten by her family. Those songs are on Room 25, an album written during the two years she spent living out of hotel rooms after the release of her critically acclaimed neo-soul mix tape, Telefone, in 2016. Deeply loyal to the Chicago rap scene despite moving to Los Angeles, she works only with her friends. (Noname sprang onto the radar of rap fans when she made an appearance on Chance the Rapper’s 2013 mix tape, Acid Rap.) Her Instagram has only 15 posts, and her handle is “nonamehiding.”