Most hook-averse rappers use studio obscurantism to hide their lack of pithiness, but Earl Sweatshirt’s got a hell of a defense: “Stuck in Trumpland watching subtlety decaying,” he mumbles on “Veins.” So this an argument for subtlety. He still abjures choruses entirely, and depression is still his lone subject, maybe even more so now that he’s lost a world-renowned father and uncle. And yet his inauspiciously titled third record is easily the most musical thing he’s ever done, with outsourced loops on “Nowhere2go,” “The Mint,” and “The Bends” that are downright gorgeous, like classic Kanye soul samples pitched down and knocked off their 4/4 time signature. He even delivers the rewinding Curtis Mayfield sample on “Veins” himself. And his late uncle Hugh Masekela provides the entirety of “Riot!,” a closer that bridges the death and depression that fog his work on the regular, with the melodic brightness that is their salvation here. — Dan Weiss