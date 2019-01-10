“We don’t need no bridge for this song,” Terius Nash sings toward the end of “You and I,” from his first new release in half a decade. But, oh, yes, he does. Sly callback as it is to the “I don’t need no hook” cruise control of his first single, “Shawty Is the S-!” in 2007, he could also generate hooks in his sleep in the year that he coowned both Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” But these songs cry out for shaping. After two more good albums and two forgettable ones, this triple-length mixtape may yet be a five-year clearinghouse for a real album. That would explain how utterly devoid of new ideas it is, amounting to an endless B-list Jeremih album with an occasional high (like the burping beatbox and bells of “Gimmie That”) or low (turning his 2014 domestic abuse allegations in a winking sex boast on “Super Soaker”). — Dan Weiss