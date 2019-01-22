Bret Baier’s family has been released from the hospital after their car flipped on an icy Montana road Monday during a family vacation, the Fox News anchor said in a statement Tuesday.
Baier said the car flipped over when it was involved in a “major car crash" on the way to the airport after the anchor, his wife, and two sons had spent the weekend skiing.
“Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car,” Baier said. “And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol — we made it to the hospital quickly. We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out.”
Baier added that he and his family left the hospital Tuesday morning “banged up, but alive.” The statement didn’t say who was driving the vehicle.
Stephen Colbert broke the news of Baier’s accident late Monday night, when he said the Fox News anchor wouldn’t be joining him on the Late Show due to the incident.
“We just found out that [Baier] and his family were in a car accident in Montana,” Colbert said. “Bad, like, jaws of life to get him out of there. They’re all in the hospital but they’re going to be OK. And we just want to say: we hope you’re doing better.”
Baier is expected to return tonight to hosting Special Report, the network’s main news show, according to a Fox News spokeswoman. On Monday, Fox News @ Night host Shannon Bream sat in for Baier.