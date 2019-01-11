But a funny thing happened when the Bache-Martin supporters began reaching out: Almost everyone they asked for help said yes, and some people they didn’t ask showed up, too. People rallied around the idea of doing something concrete: putting books in kids' hands. Volunteers from companies and churches donated their time. Books arrived by the carful from Moorestown, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, and Abington Friends. Neighbors showed up in a big way. And so did checks from donors large and small, many of whom have no children in school.