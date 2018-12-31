Nick Foles will start for the Eagles in the opening-round postseason game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Doug Pederson announced Monday.
Pederson said Foles is “feeling good” after leaving Sunday’s 24-0 win over Washington with an injury to the ribs/chest area. Pederson did not offer an update on the diagnosis of the injury other than to say Foles is able to play.
“Everything was good; it was clear,” Pederson said of Foles' medical examinations on Monday.
The Eagles do not practice until Thursday. Pederson said they will “take care of” Foles this week to make sure he’s ready for Sunday, but Pederson did not anticipate any changes to Foles' practice work.
Pederson did not have an update on Carson Wentz’s status. Nate Sudfeld is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback on Sunday, Pederson said.
Pederson would not say what would happen at quarterback if the Eagles win on Sunday, focusing only on this week’s game because there’s “no guarantee” the Eagles win.
“I’ll evaluate next Monday," Pederson said when asked of the hypothetical.