--Two weeks after they pummeled the Eagles, the Saints were beaten by the Cowboys, 13-10. Dallas’ defense held Brees to 127 passing yards and one touchdown. Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for just 63 rushing yards on 18 carries. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz no doubt has been studying the film of that game very closely looking for anything that might help his unit slow down the Saints. “There’s always things that you can learn from watching tape as far as an opponent that might’ve done well against them," said defensive end Chris Long. “But you have to be yourself and be the best version of yourself as a defense. You can take bits and pieces. But if you copy somebody else and try to be somebody else, it can take you away from what you do best."