“The inexperience is always something that you are confused about,” wide receiver Nelson Agholor said, “and you may get a little nervous or whatever but I think when you’ve done it before you understand that it’s something to really be appreciative of. That’s the best way for me to put it. Like, I’m really appreciative to play in the postseason and take advantage of this one game that we have, because it’s a one-game season from here on out. We get a wonderful chance to play the Chicago Bears, to play with this family one more time, and leave it on the field.”