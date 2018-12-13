Wentz has spoken candidly about how difficult it was to watch the team win without him. He attacked his rehab and set Game 1 as his goal. But he fell short and didn’t play until Week 3. He appeared to be his old, dynamic self in his debut, and ran 12 times for 58 yards in the four games before he landed on the injury report. But, in the next seven games, he has run only 22 times for 35 yards.