Black Earth Rising. Michaela Coel and John Goodman star in a limited series from Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman) about a woman (Coel) who was orphaned in the Rwandan genocide, adopted by an international lawyer (Harriet Walter), and raised in London. Now she’s trying to learn the truth about her past, with the help of Goodman’s character, another lawyer. Friday, Jan. 25, Netflix.