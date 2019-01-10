Bolden added his collection to the mix. “I sent every single color of every sweat, hoodie, shorts, polos … I mean everything,” Bolden said. A lifelong Eagles fan, Bolden also included a handwritten note expressing his undying love for the team. He told Foles how he wore the quarterback’s University of Arizona football jersey to last year’s Super Bowl because Foles' alma mater is his, too. In other words, he laid it on thick.