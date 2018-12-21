One of the reasons we are stuck in this endless cycle of racism is because folks have a hard time seeing the humanity in people that don’t look like them. In America, white culture is the dominant culture and black culture is perceived as just for blacks. That makes white people afraid to venture into black culture and blacks judgmental about those who do with an open heart. But see, black culture is American culture. We aren’t foreigners. We aren’t vacationing in this land. We aren’t a part of it. We are it. And the more people that authentically embrace our world and all of it’s beautiful blackness, the better our world is.