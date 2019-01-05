With Booth scoring 17 of his 23 points in the first half, the Wildcats raced out to a 21-point lead with the help of poor offense by the Friars. Villanova (11-4, 2-0 Big East) led, 43-25, at the break on the strength of 57.7 percent shooting and a defense that limited the Friars (10-5, 0-2) to 29.6 percent.