PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Villanova ventured into the Dunkin Donuts Center on Saturday knowing that a sellout crowd was there to rock the house for Providence, but its dominant play in the first half kept the crowd relatively quiet for much of the afternoon.
But the Wildcats went ice cold during a stretch of 7 minutes, 37 seconds in the second half, and the Friars chipped into what had been a 20-point lead by the visitors down to four.
Their defense pulled the Cats through, however, and Phil Booth scored the team’s final five points to ensure a 65-59 victory over the Friars in a Big East game.
With Booth scoring 17 of his 23 points in the first half, the Wildcats raced out to a 21-point lead with the help of poor offense by the Friars. Villanova (11-4, 2-0 Big East) led, 43-25, at the break on the strength of 57.7 percent shooting and a defense that limited the Friars (10-5, 0-2) to 29.6 percent.
After a brief surge in the opening minute of the second half by Providence that cut the gap to 13, the Wildcats answered with an 8-0 run and went up by 21 once again with just under 14 minutes remaining.
However, with the Wildcats leading, 60-40, on Cole Swider’s pullup jumper with 8:43 to play, they went without a point for the next 7:37 while the Friars fought their way back with a 16-0 run. A conventional three-point play by Alpha Diallo with 1:27 to play cut the Cats' advantage to four, 60-56.
The Wildcats missed six straight shots and committed seven turnovers during their scoring drought in 12 empty possessions. But Booth broke the dry spell with a scoop-shot-and-1 to get the margin back to seven before Makai Ashton-Langford knocked down a three-pointer to make it 63-59 with 55.8 seconds remaining.
Villanova turned it over again on a shot-clock violation. But, on the Friars’ next possession, Ashton-Langford dribbled without a teammate to pass to. After a timeout, Providence got a three-pointer from Isaiah Jackson that missed, and Booth sank two free throws to ice the game with 2.5 seconds left.
Eric Paschall added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot only 32 percent in the second half and committed 10 turnovers. Ashton-Langford led the Friars with 20 points. Diallo, Providence’s stop scorer with a 17.4-point average, was held to 10.
Villanova uncharacteristically was called for 16 fouls in the first half, but Providence managed to make just 8 of 18 free-throw attempts. The Friars also missed their first 10 shots from beyond the three-point line before Ashton-Langford drained one from the corner at the first-half buzzer.
Booth set the early tone with three three-point baskets in the opening 2:06 for a 9-0 lead. The margin gradually increased to 19 when Swider, a freshman from nearby Portsmouth, R.I., drained a three-pointer with 6:43 left to make it 31-12.
A pullup jumper by Booth gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the half at 41-20 with 2:14 to play.