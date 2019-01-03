Villanova opened up its Big East Conference season against DePaul for the third straight season Wednesday night, and the Blue Demons came out determined to end a 16-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Villanova knew it from the outset, trailing by 14 in the first half and by 11 in the second. Even after the Cats grabbed the lead with just under eight minutes to play, they had to fight down to the wire.
Even though they went the last 3 minutes, 57 seconds without a field goal, the Wildcats did it with their defense, and defeated the Blue Demons, 73-68, at the Finneran Pavilion.
Playing their first game in 10 days, the Wildcats never led until they scored nine consecutive points in a two-minute span to grab a 60-56 lead with 7 minutes to play. Phil Booth’s three-point basket gave his team that first lead and Saddiq Bey ended the run with a driving scoop.
The Cats later extended the lead to six, 69-63, on Booth’s three-ball with 3:57 remaining but they never hit another field goal. Eric Paschall, who scored 24 points, hit two free throws to make it 71-66 with 2:23 to play but Eli Cain hit a layup to make it a three-point game.
A missed shot by Bey gave DePaul a chance to tie at the end but Max Strus missed a three-point attempt and Booth sealed the victory with a pair of free throws.
Booth scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, and Bey added 15 for the Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Big East). Strus, the Big East’s fourth-leading scorer with an 18.8-point average, finished with 16 after scoring just three in the first half. Cain also had 16.
The Blue Demons (8-5, 0-2) shot 52.8 percent but committed 18 turnovers, leading to 18 Villanova points.
The Blue Demons, who outscored Villanova, 30-16, in the opening 10 minutes, held a 38-34 lead at the half and scored the first seven points of the second half with the Wildcats missing their first six shots from the floor. A hook shot by Paul Reed gave DePaul a 45-34 lead three minutes in.
The Blue Demons still were leading by eight, 53-45, after Strus hit two of three free throw attempts with 11:04 to play, and the team’s top scorer hit a three-pointer almost two minutes later to make it 56-51 before Villanova’s rally.
Bey, who came off the bench after starting the previous nine games, led the team with 10 points in the first half and Paschall added nine. DePaul had 12 assists on 16 baskets in the first half and outrebounded Villanova, 19-11. The Blue Demons held advantages of 18-6 in the paint and 16-3 on the fast break.
The Blue Demons dominated play for the opening 10 minutes, knocking down 12 of their first 16 shots including five three-pointers. Cain was 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, and his long-distance basket gave DePaul its largest lead of the first half at 30-16 with 10:22 to play.
Villanova finally got some traction on defense and held the Blue Demons to just one basket over the next seven minutes and went on a 13-2 run during that time to trim the deficit to 32-29 on Paschall’s two free throws with 4:15 to play.
The Cats got even closer, 34-32, after Jahvon Quinerly drained a three-ball from well beyond the line but Femi Olujobi deposited two baskets in the paint and DePaul’s advantage was four points at the break.