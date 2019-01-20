If Penn’s own staff was still working on his name, Temple’s scouting report never had a chance. How could you have guessed that the leading scorer in the first half of Saturday’s Big 5 battle at the Liacouras Center would be a junior from Warsaw, Poland, who had scored more in those 20 minutes than in his first two years at Penn, and who had played only 40 minutes total in Penn’s first 16 games this season?