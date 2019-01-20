D’Von Ellies, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle from Owings Mills, Md., has signed a national letter of intent with Penn State and will join the Nittany Lions’ freshman class of 2019.
Lions head coach James Franklin made the announcement Saturday night at the Polynesian Bowl high school all-star game in Honolulu.
Ellies, who played for the McDonogh School, chose the Nittany Lions over Southern California. He also received offers from Ohio State, Nebraska, Florida, Michigan, and Tennessee, among others.
Rated four stars by 247Sports and three stars by Rivals, Ellies is the 19th player to sign with Penn State. The Nittany Lions signed 18 players on early signing day Dec. 19.
In addition, Smith Vilbert, a defensive end from St. Joseph’s Regional High School in Montvale, N.J., announced Friday he had made an oral commitment to the Lions.