Unless La Salle hires Bradshaw’s replacement in his own mold — if there is quite such a thing — there will be no Big 5 athletic directors who played a sport at their alma mater, or even went to the school they work at. Bradshaw played baseball at La Salle, just as Don DiJulia played hoops and baseball at St. Joseph’s and Steve Bilsky played hoops at Penn, as others had before them.