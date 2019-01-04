Drexel used an early second half surge to set the tone for its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season. Trailing 35-34 at halftime after being down by as many as 11 points, Drexel scored the first nine points of the second half to take command in Thursday’s 79-65 win over Elon at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.
Drexel snapped a four-game losing streak in improving to 7-9 and 1-2 in the CAA, while Elon fell to 5-11, 1-2.
The Dragons began the second half with a three-pointer from Trevor John a three-point play by Alihan Demir and a three-pointer by Troy Harper. That gave Drexel a 43-35 lead. Elon would quickly twice cut the lead to six points, but just past the midway point the Dragons increased the lead to 14 points and from that point, the Phoenix never cut the lead below 10 points.
Drexel was coming off consecutive road CAA losses to two of the league’s top teams Northeastern and Hofstra. Elon isn’t considered a CAA contender, but the Phoenix have a perimeter game that must be contained. They entered the game with 155 three-pointers which was first in the CAA.
The Phoenix shot 9 for 26 (34.6 percent) from three point range and just 2 of 12 in the second half.
Harper, the senior guard from Neumann-Goretti, continued his sizzling scoring pace with a game-high 21 points. He has averaged 21.1 points in his last eight games. Demir added 19 points and eight rebounds.
Elon was led by sophomore guard Nathan Priddy, who scored 14 points.