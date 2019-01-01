ORLANDO – Trace McSorley appeared Tuesday as if he would miss the second half. A report from the Penn State sideline through a school media official said he had suffered a broken foot in the second quarter of the Citrus Bowl, and he was not on the field for the Nittany Lions’ opening drive of the third.
However, McSorley returned after missing just five snaps and added to his Lions’ legacy by gallantly leading the Lions’ comeback attempt from a 20-point deficit against Kentucky in the 40th and final start of his exemplary collegiate career.
McSorley led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, rushing 1 yard for a touchdown, throwing an 18-yard pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth for another, and setting up a 32-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar. But the rally came up short and Kentucky came away with a 27-24 victory at Camping World Stadium.
Despite being hobbled, McSorley accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense for the Nittany Lions (9-4), completing 17 of 33 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and carrying 19 times for 75 yards and one score. He was sacked six times, three of them by All-America linebacker Josh Allen.
The Wildcats (10-3) rode the strong rushing of Benny Snell Jr., who accounted for 144 yards on 26 carries. Snell scored two touchdowns in a 17-point third quarter on runs of 2 and 12 yards, the second one giving Kentucky a 27-7 victory with 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the period.
After returning to the game midway through the third quarter, McSorley directed a 75-yard, 10-play drive that extended into the fourth quarter, and scored on a 1-yard run to cut the deficit to 13 points.
On Penn State’s next drive, McSorley converted a third-and-18 with a 24-yard pass to Jahan Dotson, setting up an 18-yard scoring pass to Freiermuth to make it 27-21 with still 9 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Nittany Lions forced a three-and-out by the Wildcats and regained possession with 7:46 to play. McSorley scrambled for 17 yards and found backup tight end Nick Bowers for 25 yards and a first down at the Kentucky 30. But Penn State couldn’t reach the end zone and head coach James Franklin elected to go for the field goal, which Pinegar converted with 4:12 to play.
The Wildcats hadn’t made a first down in the fourth quarter to this point but picked up two on their ensuing drive thanks to the rushing of Snell, who carried the ball on eight consecutive plays. The Lions did not get the ball back until 1 second remained at its own 16.
McSorley completed a pass to DeAndre Thompkins. Thompkins lateraled to K.J. Hamler at the 30 but Hamler fumbled the ball away and Kentucky recovered as time expired.
The Nittany Lions were down 10-7 at halftime thanks in no small part to poor play on special teams. They failed at a fake punt play on their first possession, and Pinegar missed two field goal attempts, one of which was partially blocked by Allen.
The most egregious error came late in the first quarter when Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown.