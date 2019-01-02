Experts have told us that consistent irrationality is a universal human trait. A columnist in the Washington Post last week reminded us of Jonathan Haidt’s “cogent and persuasive account" of how bad humans are at evidence-based reasoning. The article also cites the classic “Thinking, Fast and Slow” to argue that we’re ruled more by tribes, affiliations, and instincts than by evidence. But isn’t it possible this applies to some people more than others? Is it reasonable to believe that we are all equally bad at reasoning? Luckily, some scientists seem to think that they are capable of evidence-based reasoning, and they have investigated the questions.