Verizon Fios TV customers could soon lose access to ESPN and ABC if it can’t reach a renewal deal with Walt Disney Company.
Verizon emailed Fios subscribers Wednesday warning the contract between the two companies will expire Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.
The two sides are negotiating an agreement for Fios to continue airing Disney-owned networks, which include ESPN, Disney Channel and ABC affiliates in Philadelphia and New York. Verizon told subscribers that Disney has rejected its offers.
“Disney is currently proposing that Verizon pay hundreds of millions of dollars more for its programming, despite the fact that many of its key networks are experiencing declining viewership,” Verizon said in the notice to Fios customers.
Disney is also demanding that Verizon include ACC Network, a regional sports channel, in order to carry other Disney-owned channels, according to Verizon, which has more than 4.5 million Fios video subscribers.
Disney, which has started running advertisements that its networks may no longer be available to Fios customers, did not immediately return a request for comment.
The dispute is the latest clash between content providers and distributors, leaving consumers stuck in the middle. In November, 2.5 million Dish Network customers lost HBO as the two sides failed to reach a renewal agreement.
Content makers typically ask distributors to pay more to carry their TV channels, while distributors try to keep costs low to compete with cheaper online streaming options such as Netflix and Hulu.
This latest dispute comes as Disney prepares to launch its own direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019.