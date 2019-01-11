With its real-time focus, Kognition’s AI-IoT system turns “information into knowledge and then ... into action,” said Ashok Lulla, a retiree from Merck who now owns Marple Pharmacy and Mel’s Drug World, both in Broomall, Delaware County. He is among the investors in Kognition and expects to soon connect his store cameras to its system to turn them into “a tool to track and monitor work flows, [and] engagement of patients so I have real data that is actionable and protect patients."