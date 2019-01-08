MGA is preemptively suing Louis Vuitton’s parent company, luxury stable LVMH, to ensure it can keep making “Poopsie Pooey Puitton,” its slime-filled plastic purse. According to documents filed last week in Los Angeles federal court, Louis Vuitton has claimed the toy’s design is a trademark infringement because its design marks and name are similar to those of Louis Vuitton handbags. MGA argues not only is the toy obviously not a Louis Vuitton knockoff, but it was meant to slime the lifestyle of the ultrawealthy consumers who ascribe to the brand and thus should be protected as parody.