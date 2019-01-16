Assets under management have grown to $3.35 billion in 19 East Coast states, from about $2.8 billion five years ago, according to Kevin Norris, Girard’s president. If that doesn’t sound like a huge gain, considering that the stock market was rising for much of that period, Norris says it beats similar-sized competitors who have lost business to “robo-advisers” and other automated investment products. Norris said gross new business growth totaled 13 percent last year and 17 percent in 2017, not counting market appreciation.