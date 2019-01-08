That case is a great example of judicial activism at work. The court was not even confronted with the question of whether corporations had free-speech rights, but the justices were so eager to rule on it that they decided to raise that issue themselves. And that was rather surprising. Usually courts are reluctant to move beyond the demands and requests of the parties in the case. But in this instance, the justices felt that the parties were asking for too little, and that a major constitutional ruling protecting corporate-speech rights was appropriate.