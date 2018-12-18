If you have a 401(K) in your business, then encourage your employees to contribute as much as they can — or consider making bonus payments directly to their retirement accounts. That way you can contribute more to your 401(K) account without failing any of the discrimination tests that prohibit owners or other higher-paid managers from saving more money than lower-paid workers. Don’t have a 401(K) in your business? Under the new tax law — and as long as you have fewer than 100 employees — you can get a $500 credit against the taxes you owe for the next three years just by starting one.