Comcast Corp., the nation’s largest cable-TV company with Europe’s Sky on its balance sheet for the first time, reported only modest fourth-quarater cable-TV subscription losses, a big internet customer gain and $5 billion in Sky revenue.
Global revenue rose 5.2 percent from the same period a year ago to $28.3 billion.
Fourth-quarter net income fell sharply compared to the same quarter in 2017 when Comcast had a huge profit boost thanks to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act slashing corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent. But adjusted for that one-time tax gain, the Philadelphia-headquartered company’s fourth-quarter net income rose 32 percent to $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.
Sky’s customer growth flagged in the fourth quarter — 164,000 in 2018 compared with 205,000 in 2017. Company officials attributed the weak gains to outsized customer growth in the third quarter when Sky added Italian soccer league Serie A to its pay-TV programs.
Comcast closed its deal for Sky, the European business with operations in Britain and Germany, among others, for $40 billion in October. The Philadelphia company now carries $134 billion in current and long-term debt. Comcast has maintained its credit rating with the debt, though it has worried Wall Street analysts.
The company hiked shareholder dividend 10 percent to 84 a share.
If Comcast had owned Sky for the entire year, it would have reported $109.5 billion in revenue and $11.8 billion in net income.
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement that the “2018 was a successful and pivotal year for Comcast,” adding that “we truly became a global company with our acquisition of Sky, and we are excited about its future.”
In the United States, Comcast lost 29,000 cable-TV customers in the fourth quarter compared with 33,000 TV losses in the same year-ago quarter. The company gained 351,000 high-speed internet customers compared with adding 350,000.
Comcast has boosted Xfinity Internet by at least one million customers for 13 straight years and now calls itself a “broadband company” with a collection of connectivity businesses.
Comcast also owns the entertainment conglomerate NBCUniversal.