Comcast Corp. and NBC10/Telemundo62 say they’re accepting applications for its startup accelerator for tech firms and for community organizations looking for funding for 2019. These are two separate programs, one corporate and one for the local Comcast-owned television stations in Philadelphia.
Comcast expects to accept 12 startups to its second accelerator class, which will run over the summer for 13 weeks in Philadelphia. The program was launched in 2018 with the opening of the Comcast Technology Center and part of Comcast’s effort to boost the tech workforce in Center City.
Comcast said that seven of the ten firms that participated in the first accelerator program reached partnerships with Comcast or NBCUniversal businesses. Two firms that participated in last year’s program, Trapica and Portl Media, decided to stay in Philadelphia after the program, Comcast said.
Trapica, originally based in New York, is an artificial intelligence company that targets digital advertising. Portl Media, originally based in Toronto, is developing a personalized entertainment platform for ride-share and autonomous vehicles.
A third accelerator participant, Orai, was already based here. The company’s service coaches people to improve their public speaking through an app.
Comcast is accepting the applications for the accelerator both locally and globally. Firms and individuals can apply here.
In a separate program, Comcast-owned NBC10 and Telemundo are seeking community groups for $225,000 in funding. Last year the television stations awarded these groups: Hope 'N Works Camden Inc. ($55,000), Live Connections ($25,000), String Theory Schools ($50,000), Support Center for Child Advocates ($33,420), Tech Impact ($50,000) and YWCA of Bucks County ($11,580).