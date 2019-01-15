Clarifi, a financial wellness non-profit, is seeking volunteer coaches and will offer free training, as it launches a new homeownership “Boot Camp.”
Clarifi will provide training for coaches ahead of time in their offices in Center City on Thursday Jan. 17, Saturday Jan. 19 and Tuesday, Jan. 22. Clarifi is located at 1635 Market St., 5th floor.
“Clarifi is seeking enthusiastic and reliable individuals who are interested in working one-on-one to help one of Clarifi’s Boot Camp participants take meaningful steps towards their goal of homeownership,” the non-profit said in a statement.
There is no cost to participate. Participants will learn how to budget the additional costs of owning a home, improve credit and reduce debt to make better candidates for a mortgage and meet with certified counselor for a pre-purchase counseling session.
After the three sessions, the coaches will be paired with Boot Camp participants to help motivate and support them as they take steps to become a homeowner.
Coaches will be matched with a client at the Boot Camp launch on Saturday, Feb. 16. Coaches check in with clients once a month for six months, either by phone, or in person. To apply to be a coach, visit Clarifi website.