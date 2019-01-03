The card business, which charged high fees and deposits for people unable to get cards from mainstream lenders, was under investigation by more than two dozen state attorneys general for aggressive collections practices, such as repetitive phone calls. But Abessinio told me at the time he was more concerned about aggressive competition from JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, which were expanding their competing lending to subprime borrowers -- and charging low rates that Abessinio correctly expected would prove unsustainable.