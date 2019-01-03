Cabaletta Bio Inc., Radnor, says it has raised another $50 million from investors to fund clinical trials and add manufacturing capabilities for gene therapies it is developing with the University of Pennsylvania to fight autoimmune diseases.
Cabaletta (the name references a rhythmic opera singing pattern) will use the money to prepare its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Food and Drug Administration for the company’s “lead asset,” and to start clinical trials on patients with a rare condition — one of a group of autoimmune diseases that includes multiple sclerosis and lupus — in which painful blisters grow on patients' mucous membranes.
The company’s approach to treating autoimmune diseases is based on specifically targeting diseased genes to create a permanent disease remission without killing healthy and immune cells. The new funding will help Cabaletta expand research and manufacturing, in cooperation with Penn’s Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, under newly-hired company science and technology chief Gwendolyn Binder.
And, as part of the deal, the new investors will buy back Cabaletta shares from Penn, whose board last spring voted to invest $50 million in gene therapy companies founded by members of its academic and medical staff.
The new investors include Deerfield Management Co., New York; Tavistock Group’s Boxer Capital, Windermere, Fla.; Redmile Group, San Francisco; and Cormorant Capital, Boston. Other participating investors include members of the group that invested $38 million in Cabaletta last year, including Adage Capital Management, Boston; 5AM Ventures, San Francisco; and “an undisclosed leading public equity healthcare investor,” Cabaletta said in a statement.
Investment bank Cowen Inc. helped find the investors.
The company’s directors include cofounder Steven Nichtenberger M.D., a Penn professor; interim CFO Dan Geffken, a Wharton grad and Harvard MBA who is a Boston-based biotech financial adviser; Brian Daniels, a partner at 5AM; and Mark Simon, a former Citigroup banker who heads the biotech investing group at investment bank Torreya of New York.
Cabaletta was cofounded by CEO Nichtenberger, a self-described “serial entrepreneur” who formerly ran the human tissue-growing firm Tengion, was a Merck executive, and teaches classes at Wharton; and by Penn doctor-scientists Michael Milone, M.D., Ph.D., and Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D.
The company has what it calls “an exclusive global licensing agreement and multiple sponsored research agreements with the University of Pennsylvania" to develop technologies to "B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases,” which could potentially enrich the doctor-founders and biotech venture capitalists backing Cabaletta, if they can get the treatment approved for public patients and sell or license it.