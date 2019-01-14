This is an all-male world, and much like many other all male worlds — sports, the military, prison — the key revelation scene is inevitably the shower scene, precipitating a crisis in the boys’ lives. Their individual personalities emerge, and when they call home, they call their mothers. Fathers are absent, leaving Headmaster Marrow (Chuck Cooper) to be a sympathetic, understanding disciplinarian, a father surrogate. The key to the upheaval is Headmaster’s troublesome nephew Bobby (J. Quinton Johnson), whose sidekick, Junior (Nicholas L. Ashe), is a rambunctious cut-up; and the bookish David (Caleb Eberhardt), a scholarship student who cannot afford to mess up in this privileged world. The one white teacher (Austin Pendelton), brought out of retirement to teach critical thinking, seems a forced addition whose role seems to be to prove the hopelessness of good intentions. The ensemble (John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Daniel Bellomy, Jonathan Burke, Gerald Caesar, and Marcus Gladney) is excellent.