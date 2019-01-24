74 Seconds… to Judgment, through March 3 at the Arden Theatre Company, is not just relevant; it is actually ripped from the headlines. Kash Goins’ hot-button play is about the shooting of an African American person by a white policeman. Thus it references all the recent highly publicized events in which Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Philando Castile died in encounters with law enforcement; in all these cases juries acquitted the policeman.The play’s title refers to the amount of time it took for police officer Jeronimo Yanez to stop Castile’s car for a broken taillight, and then to decide his own life was in danger and to shoot Castile seven times.