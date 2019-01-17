We get to see Jerry before the fact when he is newly smitten with Emma; McLenigan plays him as a sweet, puppyish, romantic guy, drunk enough at a party to make his move. His boyish awkwardness continues into his mid-30s, despite his sophisticated life as a world-travelling literary agent; he is often bewildered and flummoxed as events overtake him. As a lover, he seems gentle and adoring. Is his appeal that he provides a contrast to her husband?