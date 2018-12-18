Philly dance great Rennie Harris is being lauded in New York for his latest work, Lazarus, the first two-act ballet ever choreographed on the Alvin Ailey company (in repertory at New York City Center though Dec. 20). New Yorker dance critic Joan Acocella calls it “a white-hot conjunction of emotion and intelligence.”
And it’s coming to Philly.
The Kimmel Center has announced that both acts of Lazarus will be danced here in two of Ailey’s three scheduled programs at the Academy of Music this spring, at the 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, March 1, and the matinee performance Saturday, March 2. Ailey’s masterpiece “Revelations” is also on both programs.
The third Academy of Music program, the evening of March 2, features “Revelations" and three other selections.
Lazarus chronicles Ailey’s life and the racism he faced, filtered through Harris’ trademark (and Philly-born) GQ style. It’s the final work of a Harris trilogy for the Ailey company, building on Exodus and Home.
The Inquirer and Daily News couldn’t connect today with Harris, who announced late this morning on his Instagram feed that he’s having surgery (a hip replacement) today. But we’ll be talking with him soon about bringing the new work home. Stay tuned.
Harris’ own company, Rennie Harris Puremovement, is scheduled to perform its program Funkedified at the Merriam Theater June 7 and 8.