Part of the fun is seeing how these random songs mesh — or fail to — with the frothy book by the Emmy-winning comedy writer and actor Bruce Vilanch (based on a story by Richard J. Robin). But the result needs to be sharper and funnier. Though Vilanch name-drops the causes of the time, from civil rights and the Vietnam War to the rising consciousness of women, he never goes very deep, or tells us — at least the baby boomers among us — anything we don’t already know.