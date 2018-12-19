There’s little chance of scoring a seat for Martha McDonald’s performances of Music for Modernist Shapes: Reimagining Spectodrama, at Marginal Utility on Jan. 12 and 13 — at this time, all four are sold out — but you can see the art installation that serves at its set. And on Jan. 5, 6, 12, and 13, you can catch a video of the performance. (On the 12th and the 13th, it plays between live performances.)