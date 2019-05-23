The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook statement saying thunderstorms, which are expected to arrive in the late afternoon Thursday, could be severe.
“The primary hazard with any severe storms is expected to be damaging winds, but severe hail is possible as well,” the statement said.
The weather service said in a separate briefing package that winds above 60 mph are possible and that there’s a chance for an isolated tornado.
The storms should move off the coast this evening, clearing the way for sunny skies with a high around 80 Friday. The high temperature Thursday also is expected to be around 80.
The front is blamed for spawning tornadoes in the Midwest overnight, including one that claimed at least three lives in Jefferson City, Mo.
The weather outlook for the Memorial Day weekend looks favorable.
With the exception of a chance of thunderstorms late Saturday night, skies should mostly sunny with highs of around 79 degrees on Saturday, 89 on Sunday, and 84 Monday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler at the Shore.