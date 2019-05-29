A day after a tornado touched down 50 miles west of Philadelphia, a second round of potentially damaging thunderstorms is headed to the region.
And the National Weather Service says the storms, expected to arrive in the late afternoon, could once again spawn an isolated twister.
On Tuesday, a tornado touched down in Morgantown, Berks County, damaging a number of homes but causing no injuries. It was at least the 17th tornado reported in Pennsylvania this year, more than twice the annual average.
The storms also generated high winds, hail and drenching rains and the weather service said the new line of new storms could bring more of the same.
The National Storm Prediction Center has put the entire region down to the Jersey Shore under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms.
“Thunderstorms will be capable of heavy rainfall, and training of thunderstorms is also possible,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook statement. "Total rain amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. "
A flash flood watch has been issued for most of the region starting at 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Thursday.
It also will be somewhat humid with a high temperature around 87 in the afternoon.
More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, when the high will be about 86.
There is no precipitation in the forecast for Friday during the day and all of Saturday, but there is chance of showers Sunday.
What to do in the event of a tornado: