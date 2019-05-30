Hearing about a tornado watch or warning in your area can be scary, but there are differences between the two. A watch, as declared by the Storm Prediction Center, means that weather conditions capable of producing tornadoes are possible, according to the weather service. A warning, issued by your local forecast office, means a tornado has been spotted and “there is imminent danger to life and property.” Think of a watch as a cautionary message while a warning is when you should seek shelter.