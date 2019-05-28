A weather system that spawned tornadoes in the Midwest is headed to the Philadelphia area, bringing possibly severe thunderstorms with it before moving out to sea.
The National Weather Service said the storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening and could have “locally damaging winds and large hail.”
“The greatest risk area is across eastern Pennsylvania,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook statement.
Overall, the short work week looks like it will be mostly wet, with showers or thunderstorms in the forecast through Friday morning.
The daytime high temperatures will be around 81 degrees Tuesday, in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and in the upper 70s on Friday, according to the weather service’s forecast.
It should be mostly sunny with a high around 80 on Saturday, but there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms again Sunday.