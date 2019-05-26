Unfortunately for those eyeing outdoor events this Sunday like the Longwood Gardens Fireworks and Fountain Show or the PhilAesthetic Summerfest Celebration at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the Memorial Day weekend sunshine is going to hit a snag later today as meteorologists predict severe thunderstorms in the Philadelphia area starting at 4 p.m. and going past midnight.
We’re looking at the potential for “damaging winds” and large hail, said the National Weather Service’s Trent Davis.
That means the Jersey Shore, too, though Davis said there’s a greater thunderstorm threat for beaches farther south, like around Cape May.
Meteorologists expect a couple rounds of severe thunderstorms until 1 or 2 a.m., with lighter thunderstorms happening until 5 a.m.
And then Memorial Day itself will be a walk in the park: a high of 81 degrees, sunny, low humidity with light wind.