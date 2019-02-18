Forecasters are tracking a snowstorm that could hit the Philadelphia area Wednesday morning.
The latest forecasts have the storm’s main impact arriving after the morning rush hour, with snow falling throughout the day before turning to rain after sundown.
The current timing for the arrival of snow is likely to lead to early school closures, if they open in the first place, based on past procedures.
Accumulation projections range from one inch at the Shore to four inches in Philadelphia’s western suburbs.
That rain that will follow the snow Wednesday evening is expected to fall into Thursday morning, before giving way to partly sunny skies.
In the meantime, the sun should make an appearance Monday afternoon with a high of around 47 degrees and shine brightly Tuesday, when the mercury is not expected to surpass 37 degrees.
Overnight lows Monday night and Tuesday night will be in the mid-20s.