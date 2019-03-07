Yes, there’s snow in the forecast for the Philadelphia area for Friday.
It won’t amount to much and where it will fall is still up in the air, but it is expected to arrive sometime Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says in some places from the city south, it’s likely to be a rain/snow mix, while areas north of the I-95 corridor are expected to see just snow.
Any accumulations are expected to be less than an inch, except in parts of Chester County, where snow totals might be closer to an inch, the weather service said.
The daytime high will be about 38 degrees in Philadelphia Friday, with an overnight low of 20 before the sun rises Saturday.
It will be warmer than it has been come Saturday — a high of 45 degrees is expected — and mostly sunny. But a storm is expected to bring rain to the region Sunday, when Philadelphia is holding its St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a rain-or-shine event, a week earlier than the feast date. The high temperature Sunday will be a more seasonal 55 degrees.
The start of the work week looks to be free of precipitation, with a high of about 52 Monday and in the mid 40s the next two days.