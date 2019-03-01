A wet heavy snow that started falling in the Philadelphia area before dawn is sticking to roadway surfaces, threatening to disrupt the morning rush hour on the first day of March. Here’s the latest of what we know.
Some schools outside the city are closed but many more are opening late. NBC10 has the complete list. Philadelphia public and Archdiocesan schools in the city appear to be sticking to their regular schedules.
The snow has been sticking to roadways and even major highways are slushy. A number of accidents, mainly spin-outs, have been reported around the region. Motorists should leave extra time to clean off their vehicles and in making their trips.
SEPTA: A number of Regional Rail trains are running from 10 to 20 minutes late.
Some flights destined to Philadelphia International Airport are being held on the ground and are delayed an average of 23 minutes, according to the FAA. Eighteen flights to or from Philadelphia have been canceled. Check your airlines for the latest status information.
The heaviest snowfall has been south and west of the city. Accumulation reports have been in the 1.5- to 3-inch range with 3.6 inches measured in Clifton Heights, Delaware County, and 3.8 inches in East Nantmeal Township in western Chester County.
The region, except for northern Bucks and Montgomery counties and coastal New Jersey, is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. with snow accumulation of up to 3 inches predicted.
There’s a chance of rain after the snow ends.
The weather service in the meantime is tracking a storm that is expected to bring snow to the region early Monday.