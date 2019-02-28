Snow is expected to fall late tonight into Friday morning and could affect the morning rush hour on the first day of March.
Less than an inch is expected in the immediate Philadelphia area, but one to two inches could fall in lower South Jersey and southern sections of Delaware and Chester counties., according to the National Weather service.
The latest hourly forecast says the snow could begin around midnight but is likely after 4 a.m. Friday.
“[T]he the timing may result in a higher impact for the Friday morning commute for some areas,” the weather service says in its hazardous weather outlook. It will then warm up with a high of 41 predicted in Philadelphia.
That’s just a prelude to what is shaping up to be a possibly messy weekend.
There’s a chance of precipitation — it could be rain, snow or sleet, depending on the time and temperature — through Sunday night, when a storm system is expected to arrive from the south.
“A storm system Sunday night into Monday may bring some accumulating snow or a wintry mix to parts of the region, potentially resulting in hazardous travel. There remains however low confidence regarding the precipitation types,” the weather service says in the hazardous weather outlook.
The storm will usher in drier but colder conditions with highs only around freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the seven-day forecast.